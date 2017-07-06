Admission in various disciplines at SMIU

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) announced here on Wednesday that admissions for the session Fall 2017 are continuing in BS and MS programs in five departments of university.

The disciplines are Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Management, Department of Computer Science, Department of the Media Studies and Communication, Department of Education and Department of Environmental Science. An official of the institution said that admissions will continue up to July 21, 2017. The registrations forms can be filled and submitted through Online on university’s website www.smiu.edu.pk, or can be received from Admission Office Help Desk of SMIU on working days from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Entry test will be held on July 29 in the premises of SMIU. Result of the test will be announced on August 4. Later, the interviews of the successful candidates will be conducted. Orientation Day will be held on September 6 and classes will commence from September 7.