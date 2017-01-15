Administrator visits DCK

City Reporter

Administrator Defence Housing Authority visited DHA City Karachi (DCK) on Super Highway and spent a hectic day at the project site. He extensively visited various sectors along the vast length and breadth of DCK where infrastructure and other development works were going on in full swing. Administrator gave prompt and pragmatic instructions on ground to help accelerate the development activities.

Administrator visited Goth Karim Dad located at the farthest end of Sector-14 in DCK where he met the elders of the Goth and assured them of DHA’s all out support for the uplift and betterment of their village. He said that DHA would repair/refurbish the school building and build two additional class rooms, washrooms and sports ground for the students besides giving them free text books, stationery and uniform. Administrator also announced a donation of Rs. 5 Lakhs for the welfare and wellbeing of the villagers.

Administrator also visited DCK Main Entrance Gate Upgradation and Extension project site where work on expansion of gate as an iconic 18 bays structure was being completed expeditiously. He went to the sites of school and mini mart building structures in Sector-3 and instructed the development team to complete them on a fast pace basis. The infrastructure development work in Sector-3 has been completed whereas grey structures of many social and communal utility buildings are being completed fastly.

Administrator drove through the DCK road network across the entire area and visited different sectors where full fledged infrastructure development work was progressing in accordance with a dynamic development strategy. He commended the zeal and commitment of DCK team and instructed them to maintain quality and standard in all their undertakings as per the highest standards of engineering excellence.