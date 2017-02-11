Administrator visits DA Public School Seaview

City Reporter

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali visited DA Public school and had an interactive session with the teaching staff in which matters of educational and professional interest were discussed. Administrator also met the shining star students of the school and also planted a palm tree in the school’s premises.

Addressing the faculty members Administrator said that teaches were the real backbone of the educational system and had the onerous responsibility of shaping the personality and character of the young generation who constitute the bright future of the country. He said that teaching was a very noble profession that demanded utmost dedication and devotion to the cause. Administrator said that the students coming out of DHA Educational Institutions must be confident, dynamic and forward looking individuals who could face the challenges of life boldly and successfully.

Administrator acknowledged and appreciated the excellent performance of the faculty members and praised their determination and efforts with which they were involved in promoting quality education in their institutions. He said that DHA Educational Institutions must keep striving for achieving the highest goals of excellence in all fields of education and learning second to none.

The interactive meeting was very fruitful that gave a renewed confidence and motivation to the teachers to continue working with an enhanced zeal and pride. Administrator concluded that DHA accords highest priority to promotion of education and would do everything possible for the betterment and progress of educational institutions and for the welfare and wellbeing of teachers’ community.

Director Education DHA Brig (R) Sardar Muhammad and Principal of the school Ms. Rukhshanda Jabeen were also present on the occasion.