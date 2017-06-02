Administrator visits DA Neelum High School

Staff Reporter

Defence Authority Neelum High School located near Zamzama Park in DHA Phase-V is a Secondary school

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali visited Neelum High School and met the teaching faculty and staff of the school. He appreciated the teachers of the school for their passionate hard work, dedication and devotion to the cause of education.

Administrator also saw the development works undertaken for vertical expansion of the school building. A light weight structure/shed has been erected on the roof top of second floor to create more rooms/space in the school.

Administrator appreciated the quality and standard of development work undertaken and hoped that additional space will ease the impediment of overcrowded class rooms and help in further enhancing the teaching and academic standards of the school.

Administrator as a token of appreciation, gave a donation of Rs. 2 M to the school, rupees one million each to Boys and Girls Sections for their welfare/wellbeing.