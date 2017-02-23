Administrator DHA urges teachers to focus on quality education

Staff Reporter

The Administrator DHA, Brig, Shahid Hassan Ali has urged teachers to focus on imaprting quality education to the students. This he stated during a visit to the Defence Authority Degree College for Women Phase-VIII here on Wednesday.

The Principal of the College Dr. Farhat Agha who briefed him about the college’s academic programmes, achievements and futuristic plans. The Administrator then visited the college complex and saw the various modern academic, sports and co-curricular facilities available at the campus.

He appreciated the efficacy of the purpose built college campus which he said was conducive for growth and development of academic and personality traits of students. Later Administrator had a comprehensive interactive session with faculty members of the college in the Auditorium during which the teachers discussed and exchanged views with him on various educational, professional and administrative related matters.

The Administrator said that DHA College for Women was upholding its traditions of highest standards of excellence in academics and co-curricular activities by getting top positions in various examinations at higher secondary board and university levels.

He urged the faculty members to continue working hard with a spirited and professional approach. He also asked the teachers to focus all their attention on imparting best quality education individually to all students and to inculcate in them sound moral values and personality traits.