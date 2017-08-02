Administrator approves plan for DHA Medical Centre’s renovation

Staff Reporter

Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Administrator Brig Shahid Hassan Ali has approved a plan for the renovation and revamping of DHA Medical Centre to provide better treatment facilities to patients.

The DHA Administrator visited the DHA Medical Centre and met doctors and para-medical staff, an official said here on Tuesday. This modern and well-equipped medical centre provides best medical facilities to DHA employees and their families in particular and emergency first aid medical services to DHA residents in general.

Along with routine medical treatment, DHA Medical Centre is very active in other health related activities as a corporate social responsibility for the residents, especially the under-privileged people.

The DHA Administrator appreciated the dedication of the medical staff and asked them to continue working with a missionary zeal and a sense of commitment to serve the ailing humanity. He urged them to show courtesy, care and utmost attention to patients in all their dealings. He also interacted with doctors/staff in a frank and candid manner.

He said that the DHA will provide all facilities and meet all requirements of the Medical Centre for provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities at the centre.

The Administrator gave an award of Rs. one million for the welfare of para-medical staff.