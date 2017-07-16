Administration urged to shift poultry market

Rawalpindi

President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir Friday urged the provincial government to shift the poultry market from Bagh Sardaran to outside the city limits. Talking to APP, he said the chicken market situated in the heart of congested locality is a potential threat for outbreak of several diseases. He said chicken waste is the main source of causing virus, which is badly affecting the health of children as well as adults. He suggested to shift the market to surrounding of the Islamabad Motorway Interchange, hoping that the district government would take required steps in this regard.—APP