Administration initiates campaign against encroachments on University Road

Staff Reporter

Karachi administration, following the culmination of grace period given for voluntary removal of encroachments on University Road Thursday afternoon, initiated a crackdown against encroachers right from Hasan Square to Safoora Goth round about.

Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan in an announcement said the final 24 hours ultimatum ended at 3 o clock this afternoon followed by a joint operation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Karachi-East), Muhammad Nadeem Abro.

Operation against encroachers was said to be jointly undertaken by administration, KMC’s anti encroachment cell and police department.

Karachi Commissioner, chairing a meeting to review the strategy adopted for the operation in his office Thursday said indiscriminate measures must be taken against encroachments.

He emphasized that strict vigilance must also be ensured so that encroachments may not re-emerge and stringent action be taken against culprits trying to re-encroach the surrounding foot[paths or shoulder areas.

Ejaz Ahmad Khan said government is committed to provide needed relief to the people and therefore has directed that no leniency be granted to those trying to compromise infrastructure development on University Road.

This has been particularly emphasized that no hindrance to smooth traffic flow be allowed nor any inconvenience to citizens be tolerated, said Karachi Commissioner.

He said as per directives of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah the operation against encroachments on University Road will be brought to its logical end.