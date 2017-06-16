Administration arrests 10, fines 271 for profiteering

Staff Reporter

Karachi administration on Thursday arrested 10 chronic profiteers, and fined 271 others of Rs.698,800 for violating official price list for different food and edible items.

According to a press release issued by the Karachi Commissioner office a chalan worth Rs. 185,500 was imposed on 137 fruit sellers followed by Rs.24,300 on 44 green grocers and Rs.251,000 on 33 grocers for either selling low quality/adulterated items or overcharging the buyers. City administration also fined 19 bakers and confectioners of Rs.141500, 13 chicken sellers of Rs.34000, five meat sellers of Rs.86,000 and eight others of Rs.26,500.

Ten of the shopkeepers found to be repeatedly over charging the people were arrested in the presence of magistrate and sent to jail for further action. Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan reiterating that campaign against profiteers will be continued till the menace is eradicated for good has appealed to the citizens to necessarily demand for official price list from the shopkeepers. In case the shopkeepers refuse to display the same, he said consumers must refuse to make their purchase from the shop or vendor.