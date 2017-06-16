Admin fails to get enroll students at PU

Principal holds college clerk responsible for negligence

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The administration of Govt Commerce College Jand has wasted our one precious year as our registration and admission was not sent to Punjab University. A group of students included, Ehsan-u-Rehman, Zia-u-Rehman and others told this journalist they last year ten students got admission in Bcom (Part-I).

They regularly attended the classes for whole one year, timely deposited registration and admission fee but the college administration showing lethargy height of irresponsibility did not send our registration and admission fee and forms to Punjab University. They said, we were kept in dark till the examination started and we came to know about all this when we did not receive our Roll No slips.

They said our one precious year has been lost because of irresponsible behavior of college administration. Parents of the students said the issue was brought into the knowledge of Assistant Commissioner Jand, Deputy Director Colleges and Principal of the college but to no avail.

They demanded departmental action against those responsible for this lapse. Principal Muhammad Aslam Kamali when contacted for his comments said that certainly this happened however he said that college clerk was responsible for all this. Deputy Director Colleges Professor Usman Siddiqui when contacted told this journalist that he has ordered an inquiry and those responsible will be penalized.

While replying a question he said that efforts are being made to get permission for the appearance of these students in Supplementary Exam so that their precious time could be saved and said that for admission in Supplementary exam, no fee would be charged from any student as all the fees will be paid by college administration.