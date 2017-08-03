Admin doctors asked to work in emergency, outdoor

City Reporter

Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab on Wednesday asked the administrative doctors to come out of their offices and assist doctors in emergency, outdoor and other departments. Chairing an emergent meeting of professors, associate and assistant professors here, he said that all kinds of vacations of doctors would remain suspended till further orders and everyone should remain present in their department.

He asked the professors to inculcate the Islamic and ethical aspect to the under-training doctors and mould them towards service of the humanity.

Prof Ghias along with Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir also visited different departments of Lahore General Hospital. The principal was told that all departments including emergency and outdoor worked smoothly and as per routine.

He appreciated the work of on-duty staff and assured them of full \ security, adding that people have high hopes of treatment especially of neuro at LGH and “We should come up to their expectations.”