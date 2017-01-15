Admin bans meetings, making videos of Tayyaba without permission

Staff Reporter

The district administration in Islamabad on Saturday placed a restriction on meeting or making a video clip of tortured child maid Tayyaba. According to details, district administration has issued orders that no one can meet Tayyaba without permission.

The authorities have also prohibited the media of shooting video clips of Tayyaba’s life in the orphanage. The district administration order says that the girl’s meeting with strangers is violation of the Supreme Court orders.

The administration has also directed the management of the orphanage that a list of people visiting the Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) orphanage, should be prepared and no one should be allowed to meet the girl without permission of a magistrate.

It should be noted that a bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan had sent 10-year old maid Tayyaba to an orphanage after suo motu hearing the torture case.

The child, who was working as a maid with family of a judge, was allegedly tortured by the judge and his wife. The pictures of the 10-year old housemaid went viral on social media with internet users claiming that the maid works at additional session judge Khurram Ali Khan’s house, was severely tortured by the family of the judge.

Tayyaba, after being recovered by the law enforcement agencies, claimed that she fell from stairs but in the statement recorded for the First Information Report (FIR), the girl disclosed that she was tortured by the judge’s family. The girl, mysteriously went missing for several days before the apex court hearing. She was later recovered from Islamabad.

District Magistrate Islamabad, after the girl’s recovery, wrote a letter to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) ordering the formation of a new medical board and submit a report.