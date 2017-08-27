Adman warns illegal petrol pump operators

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The District Administration has warned all those who were operating illegal petrol and diesel sales points as well as those decanting gas cylinder to refrain from illegal business otherwise they would be dealt with sternly.

In this connection Civil Defence Officer Malik Irfan Ali has sealed four oil sale points and booked the owners under section 285/286 PPC. Moreover, he also challaned 20 owners of factories and petrol pumps who failed to provide security and firefighting arrangements. He said that the department has recently imparted training to the male and female students regarding fire fighting and first aid to meet any eventuality.