ADIB, Reuters present 5th Ethical Finance Innovation Challenge, Awards

Abu Dhabi

The Ethical Finance Innovation Challenge and Awards (EFICA), sponsored by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Thomson Reuters, are now accepting entries for the fifth consecutive year.

The awards fall into two categories, the Ethical Finance Initiative Award, and the Lifetime achievement award. They are designed to recognize innovation in ethical finance and inspire real change in the financial services industry.

Entries for the Ethical Finance Initiative Award, which carries a $100,000 first prize, are welcomed from individuals and organisations that offer new practical innovations that promote sustainability and social benefit. Two runners-up will each receive $20,000 prizes.

A Lifetime Achievement Award, with a prize of $25,000, will also be awarded by the judging committee to an outstanding institution or individual that has significantly helped to shape the world of financial services, by applying ethical principles.—Agencies