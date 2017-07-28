ADIB launches new mobile banking app

Observer Report

Dubai

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has released a new version of its popular mobile banking app which introduces a number of unique features to make it faster and simpler for customers to manage their accounts, transfer money and make payments.

The new app enables customers to make cash withdrawals without the use of a card, and quickly and securely send cash to friends and family, including non-ADIB customers, through any of ADIB’s 700-plus ATMs. Customers can also send money to a UAE mobile phone using the Mobile to Mobile payments functionality on the app.

For added security, the new app enables the use of a Touch ID feature on iPhone devices which allows customers to instantly access all services using their fingerprint. Customers can also temporarily freeze and unfreeze their Debit/Covered cards through the mobile app. For those customers that have an Apple Watch, the app allows them to easily monitor their account balance, receive transaction alerts and directions to the nearest ADIB branch or ATM through the watch’s display.

Philip King, Head of Retail Banking in the UAE at ADIB said, “The way our customers live and bank is changing, and it is important that we continue to create digital solutions that utilise best in-class technologies to simplify their lives and make banking with us as seamless and secure as possible. We are continuously engaging with our customers to better understand their needs and to enhance their banking experience. Many of the features introduced in this version of our app have come directly from the feedback we have received from them.”

Mazin Turjman, Head of Digital and Centre of Excellence at ADIB added, “With over 1,000,000 transactions per month conducted through our application, we wanted to take the next major step that will further enhance our customers’ mobile banking experience. The new app shows ADIB’s commitment to better service our customers and to provide them with state-of-the-art solutions that seamlessly integrate banking to their lives. The final output is a product of our innovation studio which has been developed as an incubator for innovative and convenient digital services.”

The app also allows customers to access accounts, cards and transaction details, as well as add and edit beneficiaries. It also allows the instant opening of new ADIB accounts without the need for any new documentation. Customers will also be able to manage their profile details and securely set and reset their online access codes for use across all digital banking channels.

The new version of the app is available in Arabic and English for iOS and Android operating systems, and can be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play. ADIB has witnessed rapid growth in customers using digital channels led by mobile devices. Users of ADIB's digital banking channels have more than doubled in the last 12 months, while smartphone transactions increased by 72 per cent in the first quarter of 2017. As part of its digital innovation strategy, the Bank has also recently revamped its internet banking platform to enable customers to conduct their banking online in a simpler and more intuitive access across all access devices.