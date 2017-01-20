ADIB issues capital-protected equity investment structured note

Abu Dhabi

ADIB’s last three matured equity investment notes have yielded returns of 4.2 per cent, 4.8 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has launched its First Shari’ah compliant equity investment structured note of the year 2017. The note is linked to a basket of undervalued blue chip companies from diversified sectors including healthcare, technology & telecommunications.

The investment note has a maturity of one year and minimises investment risk by providing 100 per cent capital protection to the capital invested. The note is currently open for subscription until 22 January, 2017 with a minimum investment requirement of $30,000.

Daffer Luqman, Global Head of Liabilities and Wealth Management at ADIB, said: “we strive to offer our customers a wide-range of wealth management solutions tailored to their specific investment strategies and risk appetite. Over the past year, we have seen increasing demand for our equity investment structured notes as they provide strong returns while enabling our customers to invest in growth industries.—Agencies