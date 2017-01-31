Addressing problem of job market in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s population is expected to hit 200 million, out of which majority are youth. 4 million people will be trying to enter the job market and jobs will not be enough. Addressing this problem by bringing the elements of telecom, investors, incubators, startups and universities together, a conference called Momentum to be held in Karachi to address the gigantic problem. Startups are about; solving problems in an innovative manner by coming up with new business models, using technology.

Therefore, the 2-day startup conference and exhibition is a must-attend for iconoclastic doers sharing a common interest to build a strong and nurturing eco-system for startups in Pakistan. The event will be held on February 6th and 7th, 2017 at Expo Center Karachi, featuring over 5000 attendees and 175+ startups aimed at tapping the massive potential of Pakistan.

Momentum Pakistan is excited to partner with global technology giants such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Acumen and Enclude. The participating startups at Momentum will now have access to programs and assistance from our strategic partners.