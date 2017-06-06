Additional power addition to national grid to reduce loadshedding: Dar

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Monday, reiterated the government’s determination to resolve the issue of energy, saying that additional electricity would be added to the national grid by early 2018 through completion of ongoing projects, which would significantly reduce load-shedding.

He further said that government accorded top priority to energy matters and it was evident from the fact that the Prime Minister chaired the Cabinet Committee on Energy himself.

Chairing a high level meeting here on regarding energy-related matters, Finance Minister said that in addition to power generation, necessary projects are also being undertaken for electricity transmission and distribution in order to ensure timely and effective evacuation and delivery of electricity.

Secretary Water & Power provided an update during the meeting on the demand and supply situation of electricity in the country. He also briefed the meeting on the status of various ongoing power sector projects.

He said that all necessary measures are being undertaken to provide maximum relief to the general public during Ramzan through provision of electricity, and to ensure timely completion of the ongoing power projects.

Finance Minister urged the officials to ensure completion of the ongoing power projects according to the given timelines

Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Secretary, Secretary Water & Power, and senior officials of Finance Division and Ministry of Water & Power participated in the meeting.