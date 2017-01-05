Additional IGP KP lauds MSMST services

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

We can counter the terrorism in the society by attracting youth towards healthy sports activities, this was stated by Syed Akhtar Shah Additional Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust (MSMST) Central Offices. He was also accompanied by the Deputy Director-General Intelligence Muhammad Ali Babakhel. During visit to MSMST both guests witnessed the trust documentary and also visit the picture gallery and signed the membership forms.

While speaking on the occasion Syed Akhtar Ali Shah Additional IGP KP paid glowing tributes to the officers and jawans of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for rendering great sacrifices for the restoration of peace and termed guiding force for the coming generation. Speaking after a presentation made by Mr. Amjad Aziz Malik Secretary MSSST during his visit to the MSSST Central Offices, he said that thousands of people lost their lives in the fight against terrorism but now we would have to remember their sacrifices.