Additional classrooms to be built in schools: Shahbaz

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the government has chalked out a plan costing billions of rupees to construct additional classrooms in schools.

This he stated while chairing a meeting in Lahore, to review progress on the matters of ”Khadim-e- Punjab Schools Program”.

The Chief Minister said the program is also being carried out in the districts ofSouth Punjab.

He said that committees have been formed at divisional and district level to monitor the whole process.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday has directed the provincial administration to ensure implementation of the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision.

The decision are regarding appointment of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of four public universities in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore, he said, “The court’s decision is worthy of respect for the provincial government.”

Earlier, the Lahore High Court, on the first of this month, had ordered removal of acting vice-chancellors of four public sector universities in the province.