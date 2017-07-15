Addition of any paper to volume 10 after July 10 not acceptable: Marriyum

Islamabad

State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb expressing grave concern over reports from different sources that the JIT was still busy in its formal proceedings, contrary to the instructions of Supreme Court, has said: “It is a matter of great concern and we make it clear that we will not accept addition of any paper to volume 10 after 10th of July.”

In a statement issued here today, the minister said that it was very unfortunate that the joint investigation team (JIT) was continuing with its meetings spread over many hours, making telephonic contacts with foreign agencies and

institutions and sending reminders to them.

The minister said that Supreme Court had only allowed the JIT to close its office within 7 days, but instead of closure of office, all JIT members and their assisting staff were still working and none of the JIT members had reported back to their respective departments as yet, which was really strange.

She said that if JIT could not finish its work, then it should have asked for a formal extension by Supreme Court. She maintained that continuing to work beyond the stipulated date without the permission of the apex court constituted contempt of court.