Addition of 10,500 MW in national grid by 2018 to meet power needs: Governor

Staff Reporter

The addition of 10,500 MW of electricity in the national grid by 2018 would help meet the future need, said the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on Friday. He was talking to 18-member delegation including jury members of 6th Energy Award, at the Governor House here. The Governor said that when the PML-N government came to power in 2013 it was facing two serious challenges- law and order and energy crisis. Under the National Action Plan, the government initiated operation Zarb-e-Azb in consultation with all the stakeholders and its results are before everyone and Pakistan is emerging as a peaceful country. Through the government’s policies, the energy crisis has been tackled to a large extent, he said adding that today the electricity shortfall is 5,000 MW. With the addition of 10,500 MW in the national grid by next year, the future energy needs would also be met. Governor said that costal strip from Karachi to Thatta and Badin, is ideal for generation of wind energy. He also spoke of close friendly ties between Pakistan and China and said that in the CPEC, special attention has been paid towards energy sector with investment of 34 billion dollars.