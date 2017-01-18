ADC monitors anti-polio campaign

Hyderabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hyderabad Shakil Abro along with medical team Tuesday visited different areas of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas to monitor the 2nd day of Anti Polio Campaign that started from Monday January 16, 2017.

During the visit the ADC was briefed that the officials of Health department with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF had set up 879 teams, who were visiting door to door to administer Anti Polio Drops to children up to five year in Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural talukas.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday ADC Hyderabad Shakil Abro informed that the medical staff made all-out efforts to make the anti-polio campaign a success and thousands of children under five years were administered polio drops.—APP