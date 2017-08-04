ADB Mission for Health Sector meets secretary P&SH

Lahore

The Asian Development Bank Mission for Health Sector Consultation and Development called on the Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan in his office to discuss the avenues for cooperation for the development of Health Sector in Punjab.

Headed by Principal Health Specialist Sustainable Development and Climate Change Department (ADB) Mr. Eduardo Banzon, Health Specialist, Central & West Regional Department Ms. Rouselle Lavado, Social Sector Specialist Pakistan Resident Mission Munir Abro and other office-bearers were included in the delegation.

While talking to the Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, the Health Mission of ADB appreciated the steps taken for the development and reforms introduced in the Health Sector. The Head of the Mission Eduardo Banzon praised the Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan for his efforts and keen interest for the uplifting of Primary & Secondary health in the province.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan expressed keen interest for taking cooperation of ADB in revamping of Drug Control Regime including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in pharmaceutical industry, warehousing practices, public and private partnership in different fields.

The Mission expressed their interest for providing assistance to improve the system of minimum service delivery standards in the public sector hospitals and removing the gaps. The Mission ready to help determining investment areas in addressing identified gaps in hospitals services.

It was decided to draft recommendations for a master plan for secondary hospitals in selected districts of Punjab to supporting the implementation of the operational plan for health. The meeting was also attended by Project Director Policy & Strategic Planning Unit, Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Dr. Yadullah and other concerned officers.