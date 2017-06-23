ADB to lend $300m for PSEs Reform Programme

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank will extend loan worth $ 300 million for the Public Sector Enterprises Reform Program (Subprogram-2). To facilitate GOP’s reform initiatives, ADB approved Subprogram-1 of the Programmatic Approach in June 2016. Subprogram-2 will carry forward all the reforms initiated under Subprogram-1 to its logical conclusion.

The Subprogram-2 of the Public-Sector Enterprises Reform Program will help the Government of Pakistan to achieve and sustain reform initiatives aimed at enhancing the performance of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) by improving their corporate governance and accountability, and reducing their contingent liabilities. Subprogram-2 will facilitate creating fiscal space for critical development expenditures.

In this regard, , Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Tariq Mahmood Pasha and Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Xiaohong Yang, Thursday, signed a loan agreement documents here.

The Programmatic Approach addresses the important challenges while initiating critical PSE reforms including facilitate coordination across various government departments to implement good corporate governance principles effectively, articulate crucial guiding principles, such as transparency and consistency, on issues related to labor (including retirement benefits), monitor and evaluate PSE performance; and implement critical structural reform in some selected PSEs to get maximum benefits.

Some of the reforms already initiated under subprogram 1, by their very nature, have a long-term implementation cycle. These reforms will need to be carried forward. A continued assistance for such reforms would consolidate and sustain gains made towards better performance of the federal PSEs.

It is pertinent to note here that last Friday, ADB and EAD also signed an agreement worth same amount under which ADB agreed to provide loan for the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Program (Subprogram III).

The reform program will help in improving the financial viability of the power sector by better managing tariff and subsidies, improving sector performance and opening the market to private participation. This will result in better transparency and accountability of institutions in the power sector.