ADB keen to learn about PDF, PIB, other economic initiatives of Pakistan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Asian Development Bank (ADB), Thursday, expressed interest in learning more about the government’s new initiatives, including the Pakistan Development Fund (PDF) and the Pakistan Infrastructure Bank (PIB), with a view to potentially collaborate on them with the government. ADB’s recent experience of policy-based lending for reforms in Pakistan has been very successful.

This expression of interest surfaced in a meeting between Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here. Both sides agreed to identify further areas where reforms are required, which may be good candidates for policy based lending.

Wencai Zhang was accompanied by ADB’s Country Director for Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang, and former Country Director, Werner Liepach. The Vice President said that development cooperation had expanded between Pakistan and ADB during the last few years, which has resulted in impressive levels of approvals and disbursement of aid from ADB to Pakistan in FY 2016-17.

He said that areas that were being explored in this regard include governance and public sector enterprise reforms. He reiterated ADB’s commitment to supporting development initiatives in Pakistan.

The Finance Minister appreciated the role of ADB as a development partner for Pakistan. He congratulated the Vice President on ADB’s 50th Anniversary, and appreciated the Vice President’s visit to Pakistan to celebrate the anniversary. He appreciated contributions of former Country Director, Mr. Werner Liepach, and the progress made in a short time by current Country Director, Ms. Xiaohong Yang.

The Finance Minister said that, after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He said that federal PSDP of Rs. 1,001 bio for FY 2018 is over three times higher than federal PSDP for FY 2013.

He highlighted that provincial transfers have increased significantly due to increase in tax collections during the last 4 years, and as a result, the provinces are in good fiscal shape. He said that both ADB and the Government of Pakistan must work together to further strengthen this relationship.

He appreciated ADB’s interest in participating in the government’s initiatives, such as PDF and PIB, which will enable mobilization of resources for further infrastructure projects in the country.

The Finance Minister said that the Government of Pakistan will continue to work closely with development partners on initiatives aimed at improving the quality of lives of the people of Pakistan. At the conclusion of the meeting, the Finance Minister conveyed his regards to President ADB, Takehiko Nakao.