ADB acknowledge expertise, strength of ERRA

Islamabad

Asian Development Bank Mission here on Thursday appreciated the successful implementation of its funded projects by ERRA and acknowledged the expertise and strength of the organization developed over years. The mission expressed these views during its visit to ERRA. The delegation comprising Walter A. M Kolkma, Director Independent Evaluation ADB, Farzana Ahmad Lead Evaluation Specialist, consultants Dr. Gabriel Ferrazzi and Sana Ikram.

Deputy Chairman ERRA reviewed the role of ADB in reconstruction and rehabilitation of earthquake affected areas since, 2005. A detailed briefing was given on ADB funding and successful completion of ERRA’s flagship Rural Housing Program of which ADB was a major partner, community development, capacity building, livelihood, legal aid program for affectees and enabling communities for better disaster preparedness.

The members of the mission were also of the view that expertise developed over years should be taken as a role model for other organizations and plans be made for future effective use of trained human resource for developing countrywide capacity building for grass root enhancement of community resilience for a better future response in wake of disasters.—APP