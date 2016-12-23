Adamjee Life donates Rs2m to TCF

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In an initiative to fund education for children across Pakistan, Adamjee Life donated PKR 2 million to The Citizens Foundation (TCF) through their #EnsureASmile digital campaign. Keeping up to date with the rise of social media and the digital uprising, Adamjee Life introduced the #EnsureASmile digital campaign, in which the company donated PKR 10 to TCF each time the hashtag was retweeted or shared on Twitter and Facebook. Participants were also given the option of uploading their photographs, making the campaign enjoyable and interactive for those taking part in it.

Jehanzeb Zafar, Chief Strategy Officer at Adamjee Life, said, “This is one of the most unique CSR campaigns any company has undertaken in Pakistan. Approximately 24 million children are out of schools due to various socio-economic factors, and sowe have joined hands with TCF to build awareness around this issue. We decided to go with a digital initiative to keep with the times.