AD Khawaja seeks absolute compliance to SC directives

Staff reporter

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Wednesday ordered strict compliance to the directives of the Supreme Court to block bank accounts as well as national identity cards of the absconding prisoners.

In his directives issued to the authorities concerned, he said immediate measures must be taken to block the CNICs as well as respective bank accounts of the two prisoners, who managed to escape from Karachi Central Prison.

The IGP said efforts to re-arrest the absconders, belonging to proscribed organisations must be expedited at each and every level across the province. The apex court on Tuesday directed the interior ministry, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the provincial home authorities to block the computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of all absconders in order to secure their custody.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, issued the directions while hearing a Sindh government appeal challenging the Sindh High Court’s order to release an accused person after setting aside his conviction.

The court had directed them to get the bank accounts of the absconding accused persons frozen at the earliest and asked the attorney general and advocate general to submit compliance reports.