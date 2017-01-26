Actor charged with assault during anti-Trump protest

New York

Hollywood actor turned activist Shia LaBeouf was arrested and charged Thursday after scuffling with a man during a live-stream protest against Donald Trump in New York, police said. The 30-year-old star of 2014 movie “Fury” launched the protest on the day of Republican president’s inauguration last Friday. It is being live streamed 24 hours a day, seven days a week outside a New York museum. Come rain, shine or near freezing temperatures, the project invites members of the public to repeat “He Will Not Divide Us” into a camera mounted onto a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. LaBeouf, who set up the project with artists Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner, has appeared repeatedly before the camera, rallying the troops outside. But at around midnight, he was accused of grabbing a 25-year-old man’s scarf, scratching his face and pushing the man to the ground, police confirmed. Police, who happened to be in the area at the time, arrested the actor shortly before 1:00 am (0600 GMT), charging him with assault and harassment.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the alleged assault. He has been released.—APP