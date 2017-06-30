Action against wheelie on Chaand Raat produces good results

City Reporter

No causality was reported on Chaand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr in any one-wheeling incidents due to a sound strategy and preventive measures by the police.

Chief Traffic Officer SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad said on Thursday that all police officers and traffic wardens of City Traffic Police Lahore ensured smooth flow of traffic during Eid days.

Traffic wardens and Dolphin Squad remained alert throughout three days and that’s why accident rate remained very low. Only six persons were slightly injured in eight road accidents during these days, he added.

The CTO said that the CTPL had established special squads to check one-wheeling, which arrested 221 violators and lodged 170 FIRs against wheelie-doers. More than 1,500 motorcycles were seized for various traffic rules violations.