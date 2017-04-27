Action against quacks praised

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Allah Ditta Wariach has expressed his dissatisfaction over performance of Drugs Inspectors in connection with action taken against quacks and inspection of medical stores to check sale of spurious, prohibited and substandard medicines so far in the district and directed the Drugs Inspectors of both Tehsils Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian to launch vagarious crack down on quacks and to ensure regular inspection of all medical stores without any discrimination to save precious lives of the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of District Health Review Committee held in committee room of district complex here today.

He declared that result of anti-polio campaign and positive monitoring reports of International Institutions are satisfactory and performance of health department, social workers, Ulema, parents and civil society was also satisfactory in connection with anti-polio drives in the district however, he directed the concerned officers to persuade a few parents who are refusing to administer drops of anti-polio vaccine so that their children would also be remained save from Polio disease and any disability.

He said that provision of health facilities to the people was top priority of the Punjab government and district government was taking effective measures according to the vision of Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and added that 25 new doctors had been recruited in district headquarter Hospital during last few months for improving medical facilities in the hospitals.

He said that the Punjab government was providing record funds for ensuring provision of medicines and other related facilities to the patients in the hospitals.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Dr. Hamid Rafique informed that meeting that process for procuring medicines worth Rs.95 million for district headquarters hospital, thehsil headquarter hospitals and Rural Health Centres from reputed and international medicines companies was underway.