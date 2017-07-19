Action against low quality CNG cylinders

City Reporter

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Khalid Yameen Satti Tuesday said under a special operation, Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads with low quality CNG cylinders were being fined and impounded.

Talking to media he said, RTA teams were conducting special checking of PSVs plying on different routes.

He said during last month, 298 vehicles, which had no fitness certifcates, challaned while low quality gas cylinders had been removed from nine vehicles and confiscated.

He said, the PSVs owners should get installed quality cylinders in their vehicles.

Yameen said, the special campaign to remove low quality gas cylinders was launched on the complaints of the public.

He said strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to those playing with the lives of the passangers.

The secretary informed that total 630 PSVs had been issued challan slips with fines amounting to Rs919,700 duing June and 250 vehicles had been imposed Rs421,000 fines on over loading while 39 vehicles had been impounded during the period on the same violation.