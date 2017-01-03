Action demanded against illegal occupation of QAU land

Staff Reporter

A briefing on illegal occupation of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) land was held for the students at QAU. The briefing was organized by the students of Department of Physics with an aim to create awareness about current developments, future prospects and possible solutions of the illegal occupation of the university land.

While addressing the students and faculty about Historical background of the issue Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy, said that it is not a first attempt to grab QAU’s land. He said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) should deal its long standing issues with villagers and start an immediate action against land grabbers. He said a long term comprehensive campaign against the illegal occupation of the University land could be fruitful. Dr. Hoodbhoy said that though a few political parties have condemned the illegal occupation but mere condemnation is not enough. They must come forward and join QAU stance against land grabbers.

Dr. Ishtiaq Ali, President Academic Staff Association (ASA), QAU, in his address demanded a swift action against land grabbers. He said that University faculty, staff, students and alumni are on the same page to fight against illegal occupation of Quaid-i-Azam University land.

Earlier Directorate of works, QAU, also briefed the students and answered the questions regarding the illegal encroachments including the house of a former senator which is allegedly on the University campus.

Dr. Jamil Aslam, Sectary, ASA, QAU, said that a large chunk of university land is under adverse occupation and instead of academic blocks there are encroachments on the campus. He said the government should solve this issue on priority otherwise there would be no other option but to stage protests against illegal occupation. President and Secretary Academic Staff Association, QAU, lauded the efforts and cooperation of Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy for saving the University land. A large number of students faculty and staff attended the briefing.