Action against Qatar

It brings pain to all Muslims that Qatar, a Muslim country, is being shunned by fellow Muslim countries who have severed relationship with Qatar. According to a report, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, UEA, Syria, Iraq and Libya have cut ties with Qatar. Besides, these countries have severed all political and economic ties with Qatar, which can seriously impact the people of Qatar.

This is something not fair at all as strong mutual relationship between Muslim countries can make them united and powerful. The OIC and Arab League must play their part earnestly to bring an end to this state of affairs and quickly negotiate a durable resolution to this unfortunate stalemate.

FIDA ZAMAN

Kech, Balochistan

