Action against late uploading of Dengue patients data

Staff Reporter

PUNJAB Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafique has directed that disciplinary action should be taken against the focal persons of public sector hospitals for late uploading the data of dengue patients on dashboard of PITB. He also directed that legal action also be taken against the private hospitals who do not reporting dengue patients despite getting training from the Dengue Experts Advisory Group.

He stated this while presiding over the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue, here Friday. Dr. Farukh Sultan briefed the meeting about the dengue situation. He informed that during the current year, 2582 confirmed dengue patients have been reported, whereas 2313 dengue patients have been reported in federal capital Islamabad which were treated in the hospitals of Rawalpindi.

DCO Lahore Capt. Retd. Muhammad Usman suggested that during the cold weather strategy for next dengue season should be revisited and the gaps pointed out during the dengue control activities in the present season also be rectified so that a more effective and comprehensive strategy could be planned for future.