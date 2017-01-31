Action against field workers on account of bogus attendance

City Reporter

On the instructions of Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (Lwmc) Mr. Bilal MustafaSyed, two field workers i.e. Mr. Qaiser Bashir, sanitary supervisor and Mr. Arshad Masih, Sanitary Workerhave been suspended after inquiry committee proved them to be guilty and involved in facilitating a worker in bogus attendance. Inquiry committee led by Manager Human Resource Colonel Khalid Hussain learnt that accused had been marking attendance of an absent worker for more than five months helping him draw his salary despite of absence from duty.

Besides, immediate suspension, inquiry committee has also recommended DEO, Solid Waste Management to initiate action against them under PEEDA act. MD LWMC said that any such act of criminal negligence, manipulation and misappropriation in the company will never be toleratedat any cost and if any officers or staff found involved strict action would be initiated as per rule.