Acting Governor visits rain-affected areas

CM directs to remove people’s grievances

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani Thursday visited rain-affected areas of Karachi and directed authorities concerned on spot to provide relief to the general public. He said that some areas of the city were badly affected due to rain, said a statement issued here. He said that Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens and at this time all institutions were actively performing their duties whereas in view of the forecast of further rains, emergency measures were also being taken. Durrani said that the rain-related situation would be monitor round the clock and if he found any problem to this effect that would be addressed quickly. He said that all departments have been directed to be ready to meet any untoward or emergency like situation. The Acting Governor also visited areas of the city including Tower, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liyari and Maripur and reviewed rain-related operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just after listening to Khutba-e-Hajj telephoned provincial ministers and chief secretary from Saudi Arabia and gave them necessary instructions for redressing public grievances during the on-going heavy rains.

Murad who is in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj called the provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah and asked them to visit the city and get the areas cleared where rain water has accumulated, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Shoro told the chief minister that he along with Nasir Shah was visiting the city and have cleared KDA Chowarngi, Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in District Central and also visited Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road and University Road where rain water automatically disposed of through the storm water drain constructed.

The chief minister also talked to Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro and directed him to declare emergency in all the government hospitals, dispensaries and such other facilities to help the people.

“I am also worried about the sacrificial cattle brought in the city,” he said and directed the minister to convey his directives to directorate of veterinary to make necessary arrangement for cattle vaccination.

The chief minister also talked to Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on telephone and took briefing from him about the plight of the city during the rain.

Murad also spoke in the Complaint Cell established in the CM House and asked them about the nature of complaints they were receiving and the ratio of their redressal.