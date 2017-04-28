ACS orders full support to overseas Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja on Thursday directed the respective district administrations in the province to fully support overseas Pakistanis in resolving their genuine problems.

“If you find that the complaints of overseas Pakistanis are based on facts then do your best to provide justice to them without any fear,” he added, while chairing a meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab here. The meeting reviewed the resolution process of expatriates’ complaints.

The ACS said that collective efforts are needed to safeguard rights of overseas Pakistanis for which role of district administration is pivotal, adding that district committees of overseas have also been directed to meet twice a month. Action on complaints must also be up-loaded on www.opc.punjab.gov.pk.

Shamail Ahmad Khawaja said that field officers should ensure at least two meetings of DOPCs (District Overseas Pakistanis Committees) in a month and proceedings regarding redressal of complaints be uploaded on OPC web portal regularly. Targeted and integrated efforts are needed from divisional and district field officers to settle pending issues of the expatriate.

OPC Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari briefed the meeting about pending complaints of overseas Pakistanis in Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts.