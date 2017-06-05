ACS for ensuring food items availability in Ramazan Bazaar

Staff Reporter

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja on Sunday directed all the field officers to ensure availability of all food items in the Ramazan Bazars across the province. He directed Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the province to ensure that the stock of subsidized items would not diminish whole the day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m in all the Ramazan Bazars. Otherwise, the in-charge officer of the Ramazan Bazaars from where the consumers would complain about shortage or over pricing, would be held responsible, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of cabinet committee to review the implementation status of the Punjab government’s plan for ensuring supplies of daily use items and edibles to the public at large on subsidized rates under Ramazan Packages was held here at Civil Secretariat. Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, Special Secretary Agriculture Ms. Silwat Saeed and other Senior Officers from the relevant provincial departments were also present.

The meeting reviewed in detail the demand and supply situation of daily use items in the Ramazan Bazars as well as in the open market during the last six fasting-days. 319 Agricultural Fair price Shops have also been established along with the Ramazan Bazaars and Model Bazaars in the province.

The meeting was informed that the prices of all commodities available in these fair price shops remained stable during the first week of Ramazan ul Mubarik.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the fact that the quality vegetables, fruit and cereals were available in abundant quantity on subsidized prices. The subsidy and quality premium of rupees 20 per kg for five edible items is widely available to the consumer while the average price trend in the open market also remained stable.

The meeting also reviewed various complaints of the consumers received through telephonic contacts and through the Special Branch Reports and decided to take prompt action against the stall holders and the relevant incharge officer of the identified Ramazan Bazaars where the complaint regarding over pricing of edibles in afternoon has been reported.