Across-province sanitation drive launched in KP

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched sanitation drive at village and neighborhood levels across the province and local government authorities have issued directives to all the districts in this regard.

The modalities for the ambitious cleanliness drive at the lowest level of the society has been worked out at a high level meeting chaired by Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department (LGE&RDD), Syed Jamal-ud-Din Shah.

The meeting was also attended amongst others by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP), Secretary Local Council Board, all Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) and all the Assistant Directors Local Government (AD-LG) from across the province.

The meeting was part of the directives of the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to ensure sanitation and cleanliness at the village councils (VCs) and neighborhood councils (NCs) across the province, Jamal-ud-Din Shah informed the participants.

The first phase of the sanitation and cleanliness would mainly focus on the solid waste management and all the ADs and TMOs have been directed to provide, in consultation with the respective Nazimeen, accessible solid waste collection points in their jurisdictions.

They have also been directed to identify the waste collection points and dumping grounds, not only accessible, but environmentally suitable for the disposal of the waste.

It was decided that all the TMOs would work out a Tehsil-wise plan for the transportation of the solid waste from the collection points to the designated dumping grounds in the environmentally safe method and on regular intervals.

The thickly populated VCs and NCs would get priority in the cleanliness drive and the government would soon notify District Coordination Committee under the respective deputy commissioners for better coordination and follow-ups of the solid management process.—APP