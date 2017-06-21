In acknowledgement: PM announces Rs10m for each player

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has announced Rs10 million for each member of the Pakistan cricket team in acknowledgement of their historic performance in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the Pakistan team made the nation proud by becoming the champions.

“The national cricket team showed excellent performance while batting, bowling and fielding in the tournament and it fully deserves the appreciation and patronage of the nation and the government,” she said, adding that encouraging young players would help promote sports in the country.

Meanwhile, Marriyum said that every province should follow Punjab CM’s model for revival of domestic cricket through construction of more than 150 state-of–the-art cricket grounds, of which more than 60 had been completed and the rest were under construction.

“Unprecedented and historic budget has been allocated for sports in Punjab during the coming fiscal year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has invited the Pakistan cricket team to visit Parliament House after Eid.