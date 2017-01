Majid Haider

Turbat

I want to invite attention of the Balochistan Government as well as concerned authorities towards a serious issue which has become a great threat to the life of women. Once more, Baloch women are confronted with acid attacks.

Acid throwing is rampant over here and Pishin is the worst hit. The Govt of Balochistan is beseeched to come forward and rescue our females from such heinous crimes.