Achakzai’s remand extended for 7 days

Cop’s family refutes claims of entering into agreement with MPA

Quetta

A court extended on Thursday extended the physical remand of a Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party MPA in the hit-and-run case which led to the death of a traffic police official last week. The MPA, Abdul Majeed Achakzai, had been remanded into police custody for five days on Saturday after a public outcry over the incident, recorded on video, went viral on social media and led to his arrest.

The video showed a land cruiser, reportedly being driven by the MPA, running over the traffic policeman standing on duty in the middle of the road near Quetta’s GPO Chowk.

The traffic police official was identified as Sub-Inspector Haji Attaullah. At the hearing on Thursday, Anti-Terrorism Court-I Judge Daud Khan Nazir extended the physical remand of the provincial lawmaker for seven days.

The MPA was then taken back to the police station where he will be investigated further. The incident saw a dramatic twist when earlier, an alleged agreement letter appeared on social media showing that the family of the deceased policeman had pardoned the MPA after taking Rs200,000 and decided not to pursue the case against the legislator. However, the son of the deceased traffic policeman denied reports of a compromise with the MPA.

Meanwhile the family of slain traffic police constable Attaullah who died after being hit by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Majeed Achakzai in Quetta has refuted claims of entering into an agreement with the MPA. Attaullah’s son Moazzam has revealed that they have not made their peace with the MPA.—INP