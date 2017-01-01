Achakzai, Fazal on Afghan refugees

Javaid Bashir

Via email

Mahmood Khan Achakzai leader of the Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party has demanded to give citizenship to Afghan Refugees. While Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman asked the government to take back Afghan Refugees who returned to their home land and give them Citizenship. Both these leaders have demanded the creation of independent province “Afghania” for these newly inducted citizens.

Achakzai further added that these refugees have the right to become citizen of Pakistan. I think time has come to send these refugees back to Afghanistan. We hosted millions of Afghan Refugees for more than 30 years ruining the peace of our own country. We no longer can afford to keep them in the camps here and they must return to Afghanistan – the country of their origin.

I must remind to both these politicians that there is no birth right for bestowing citizenship to foreigners. We allowed them to stay here on humanitarian grounds. The international community has not honoured its commitments to these refugees. Why should we retain them? Maulana & Achakzai has no interest in these Afghan Refugees except they want to increase their vote bank. Their self-interest cannot be held sacred than the national interest and our security. These Refugees have become security risk for our country.

He claims that Pashtuns and Afghans are not terrorists. How the hell he can justify such a ridiculous claim in the wake of their terrorist activities. I think these demands are absurd & utter nonsense. His point of view is against the State Policy & intellect. We are no longer in a position to feed them at the cost of our own poor citizens.

Afghan government should facilitate their safe return and accommodate its own nationals wandering elsewhere. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani should look into this important matter and solve their problems. Achakzai and Fazal should remain within their limits.