Accused involved in alleged assault on lawmaker granted bail

A Judicial Magistrate of Islamabad Friday granted post-arrest bail to accused Malik Noor allegedly involve in assault on MNA Sheikh Rasheed within the premises of Parliament building. Judicial Magistrate Syed Haider Shah accepted the bail against the surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 and also directed the accused to appear before the court on June 23. During the proceeding, the counsel for the accused argued that this was a bailable crime and prayed the court to grant bail to his client. After hearing the argument, the court accepted bail. It may be mentioned here that police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Malik Noor on complaint of MNA Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for allegedly attack on him.—APP

