The Chief of Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over Apex Committee meeting held at the Corp Commanders Headquarters in Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister and the Cabinet members and high ranking civil and military officers also participated in the said meeting. The Army Chief called for the accountability of the public office-holders. He asked the parties to improve their working to stabilize the worsening situation of the fragile peace, law and order in the province. The long lasting peace can only be achieved through establishing writ of the state.

Army Chief while addressing the officers at Panu Aqil Garrison said, “First the country, then we will continue selfless cooperation with the State Institutions. Army Chief talked about the accountability of public office-holders exactly at the time when Sindh Assembly passed the Repeal of N A B Ordinance Bill to hide the corruption of its representatives and public office-holders. By the passage of the Bill the authority of NAB to take action against provincial departments and their officers was abolished.

We commend the opposition parties and the civil society for strongly criticizing the said Bill. But according to Chief Minister it’s a historic occasion. NAB is a federal institution. It was carrying out investigations in several important corruption and misappropriation of funds cases. Sindh is plagued with corruption and it is not possible to eliminate this curse without an independent and autonomous institution. We cannot trust the Sindh government to take action against its own corrupt officers.

Our history is replete with examples of political victimization in the name of Accountability. Due to the past practices and examples it is not possible to hold free, fair and transparent accountability. During the formulation of National Action Plan to curb terrorism/extremism this matter was discussed in detail that public representatives and public servants support the sponsors of terrorism for graft. We must ensure the transparency of accountability processes. Army Chief stressed the need for the accountability in the same context. Terrorism is directly linked with corruption. There is nexus between the two. All the parties should work collectively to eliminate terrorism.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

