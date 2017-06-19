Accountability and democracy

Accountability is the tool to keep in check rulers in a democratic society. No society can remain viable in an atmosphere of rampant corruption. We lay emphasis on morality because it gives direction to honest living. We do need to root out the menace of corruption from our society. We have several institutions, organisations and departments that deal with eliminating corruption. No society can prosper without fighting against organised corruption and corrupt practices.

We have laws on corruption but these laws are never implemented. People involved in mega corruption go scott free. They appear before Courts and anti-corruption departments and come out clean without any blemish. These corrupt politicians become martyrs to political victimisation. Sharifs have never faced real accountability. They have long arms and special interest to protect them. Almost every member of Sharif family is involved in corruption. They claim that Mian Sharif was an industrial tycoon before the partition, while in reality the family had a small Iron foundry, that too in late 50s. How many foundry owners have become industrial tycoons? Only Sharifs know the magic formula to riches. Let the accountability began.

JAVAID BASHIR

L:ahore

