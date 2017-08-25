Accomplices shot dead four robbers

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

As much as four robbers were shot and killed due to indiscriminate firing by their own accomplices. The police sources told further on Thursday that a gang of about ten armed dacoits was busy in looting the passerby citizen at gun point near village Kharota Syedan in the limits of Kotli Loharan police station.

It is told further that the robbers tried to stop two motorcyclists namely, Imran and Zaheer, who had not stopped upon which the robbers opened fire at them. Both the citizen luckily remained unhurt, but four of the robbers got hit by the bullets and were killed at the spot. The killed robbers were identified as, Anwar alias ‘Tidda’, Rizwan alias ‘Ganju’, Naveed Masih and Ali alias ‘Gunga’.