ACCI, PSX to work jointly for promoting SME culture in Hazara

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Stock Exchange Islamabad will work jointly to promote the SME’s culture in Hazara division and will work for the development of Small Scale Industries to join the manifold of Pakistan’s business community the area which earlier could not be tapped.

In this connection a ceremony was held here which was attended by the members of Abbottabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, women entrepreneurs, representatives of different Investment companies, mutual funds, modarba companies, officials of CDC and representatives of SME’s from Hazara Division.

Signing ceremony was also arranged by regional office of SMEDA Abbottabad where MoU was signed by the Asghar Abrar Naqvi, representatives of Pakistan Stock Exchange Islamabad region and Vice president of ACCI Sheikh Asif Hussain and added that Hazara division is the only and main beneficiary from CPEC and falls at main Karakorum High Way and falls on the only route which linking Pakistan with China.

Speaking at the occasion Asghar Abrar Naqvi said that Pakistan Stock Exchange will launch public awareness campaign and will facilitate all those SME’s who cannot promote their businesses and fails to arrange finances for them.

He said that through PSX, they will be enlisted and will provide more and more opportunities to small scale investors in those areas which are away from the main trading markets as stock exchange can play Vitol role to arrange the finances for the business entrepreneurs.

He also told that PSX has also made public offering and is golden opportunity for the business community to avail the opportunity. SMEDA regional director told that after Ramazan Ul Mubarak, meetings and seminars will be arrange to educate the general public and SMEs for sustainable growth of entrepreneurs.